When the Edmonton Oilers acquired Patrick Maroon from the Anaheim Ducks at the 2016 trade deadline, many people believed Maroon would be a good fourth line player for the club moving forward. Against the odds, he has become so much more than that.

Maroon had a sensational end to the 2015-16 season for Edmonton, and came to camp in the best shape of his life last fall. After a good start to the season, Maroon was elevated to the club’s top-line and rode with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl straight through to the playoffs. Maroon scored a career high 27 goals in his first full season with Edmonton, including his first career hat-trick.

Early in 2017, the Oilers went out east for a tough road trip. The team arrived in Boston just days into the new year, a place they hadn’t won in regulation since the mid-1990’s. That changed on January 5th, 2017, when the Oilers knocked off the Bruins 4-3. That night would also be the night where our number seven moment of the 2017 year took place.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would put Edmonton ahead 3-2 just 14 seconds into the third period, but Patrick Maroon would be the hero, scoring the other three Edmonton goals and registering his first career hat-trick.

