The number three moment of 2017 for the Edmonton Oilers comes at the hands of the San Jose Sharks, as many of these moments on the list have. After blowing a 2-0 lead in game one and losing in overtime, the Oilers were facing an early must win against the Sharks in their opening round playoff series.

After playing a scoreless first period, Edmonton’s penalty kill would go to work early in the second trying to kill off the remaining time from a late first period penalty. With just 40 seconds left on the infraction, Zack Kassian would tip a puck to teammate Mark Letestu in the high slot. Letestu would return the favor, hitting Kassian in stride around center ice.

This sprung Kassian into the offensive zone all alone, allowing him to rip a shot five-hole past Martin Jones to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

Kassian’s first of the playoffs would stand as the game winner in this contest, as Edmonton hung on for a 2-0 victory after Connor McDavid added a tally later in the tilt. The massive game two victory would help spring Edmonton to a series triumph over the Sharks in six games.

