On October 4th, 2017, optimism filled the air in Edmonton. The Oilers were coming off their best regular season since the 1980’s, made the playoffs for the first time in a decade and made it to game seven of the second round. Ask most Oiler fans or observers about 2017-18, and they’d grin at you and say they expected more of the same.

As of this writing, the Oilers are five points out of a playoff spot and are in a dogfight to get back into the race. Edmonton may still make the postseason and achieve something in the dance, but this season has simply not gone according to plan. That said, the 2017-18 season has still provided us with some great moments.

Take opening night, for example. Edmonton hosted their divisional rivals the Calgary Flames to open the season for the second straight year. Connor McDavid stole the show in October of 2016, and did the same this year. Connor even outdid his Rogers Place debut on this night.

The Oilers would blank the Flames 3-0, with McDavid scoring all three tallies against Calgary. It was McDavid’s second career hat-trick and his first in the friendly confines of Rogers Place.

Hope was abound on this night, with the Oilers looking exactly like the team of last season. At 1-0-0, Oiler fans were excited about what was to come. A tough start to the season has them in a hole, but it’s moments like number five on our countdown that remind us the Oilers are never out of it with Connor on board.

