The number two moment of 2017 for the Edmonton Oilers may have been the most emotional moment of them all. Finally, after a ten year absence, the Oilers clinched a spot in the playoffs on March 28th after defeating the Los Angeles Kings. Even better? The Oil were able to punch their ticket to the dance on home ice, in front on a frantic sell out crowd at Rogers Place.

Of course, it wasn’t easy on this night. Edmonton opened the scoring under a minute into the game on an Oscar Klefbom tally….or so they thought. The play was ruled no goal as it was deemed Klefbom kicked the puck into the net. It mattered not, however, as Connor McDavid would open the scoring for real with just over five minutes left in the frame.

The captain tried to feed a pass across to Patrick Maroon, but it hit off a King defender and bounced in behind Jonathan Quick. The Kings would tie it moments later, however, on a Jarome Iginla goal, keeping the Edmonton faithful at bay.

The Oilers finally pulled ahead with 12:57 left in the second as Eric Gryba fired a shot from the point that found its way past Quick to put the Oil up 2-1. The Oilers, thanks to Cam Talbot making numerous big saves in the final minute, would hang onto the lead and secure their first playoff berth since 2006.

