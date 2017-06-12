Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
2017 Championship Shirts and Stickers
Posted by on June 12, 2017

Rather than using an online shirt/sticker vendor, we’ll be offering everything through www.artofstephens.com this year. Shirts and stickers are currently being manufactured and should start shipping no later than 07/01/2017. We have a couple designs available this year. First up is the original names on the cup design available on shirts and stickers:

 

The second design available is this sweet “Back-to-Back” Illustration featuring Malkin and Crosby’s take on a pose made famous by 66 and 68. We’ve partnered with Sin Bin Apparel to offer this on shirts:

Prints and stickers will be available through Art of Stephen S. (we’ve also included an order link for the shirt in case anyone was trying to order multiple items).

Also new to the shop is this beauty:

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Partnered Stories