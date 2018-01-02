This one took a little longer than usual, but it’s finally finished! In previous illustrations, I tried to hide time-consuming elements like gloves, skates, and sticks. Adding more of these elements definitely added to the illustration schedule but the end result was well worth it. A limited number of prints in various sizes and finishes are currently available at artofstephens.com.

The Pensblog readers can get an additional 10% off their entire order using the promo code CHARLIE now through Friday(01/05/2018).