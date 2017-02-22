Despite coming into this one with a 17-7-2 home record, everybody knows Carolina is a tough place to play for the Hurricanes when Pittsburgh is in town.

After last night’s win, the Pens have now earned at least one point in every game played in Carolina but one the last five years. More sabermetrics: Every jersey in the stands is black and/or gold. That’s really all the statistical evidence you need. Pittsburgh basically has a lease agreement with Raleigh. Not sure why Primanti’s hasn’t opened up a location there yet. Do we have to come up with all the good ideas?

Despite it being a February regular season win against a bottom-of-the-barrel team, last night’s victory was low-key important. Any other year, it would be far too easy to ignore the standings and just wait for the Pens to make the playoffs. However this season is a little different since four Metro division teams are probably making the postseason. While typically only Washington cares about winning the Presidents Trophy, it would behoove the Pens to keep pace with them. Whomever wins the Metro is likely going to face Florida or some other garbage team in the first round, while the other Metro teams are left to murder each other. Winning the division to avoid all that is actually what’s best for business this season. And the Pens took care of business last night, indeed.

Scott Wilson, most famous for getting his leg severed in the Walking Dead, got the Pens going two minutes in:

Right place, right time. Wilson makes contact in front of the net and deflects the puck past Ward. pic.twitter.com/VElmQrIUWa — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 22, 2017

Wilson is one of those guys who hasn’t made as much of an impact as you’d like this season, which means he’ll probably score 20 in the playoffs. Looking forward to that.

The next, I don’t know, 35 minutes of regulation time were basically all about how many penalties each teams could take. Malkin went to the box three times (presumably he had a sandwich to finish in there), and Crosby went twice, all in the first two periods.

The Canes evened the score in the first on the PP when Jeff Skinner beat Murray in front. If you missed it, no worries, nobody playing for the Pens saw him there either. Actually 100% of Jeff Skinner’s goals can be attributed to him being too small to physically see without a microscope. Steigerwald calling him a “sneaky, little player” is the most accurate analysis of his entire life.

Later during the penalty parade, the Pens got a 5-on-3 with four minutes left in the second, and Crosby put one home to put the Pens up for good:

Another deflection goal with traffic in front. Shots were 24-13 Canes after two. At this point, the Pens were hoping just standing around in front of Cam Ward would get them a victory. Turns out it worked.

THIRD PERIOD

When the Pens go to the third up on the scoreboard, just put the kids to bed. As the story goes, this period was:

Carl Hagelin added one for good measure and the Pens came away with two points.

Other stuff: