You would think Caps fans would be used to losing by now. But nope.

Below is an interesting video that comes to us from the streets of D.C. immediately after the Caps’ Game 7 choke job:

It all starts with some healthy ball busting. Not a lot to see here. Have to assume this type of thing occurred at least a thousand times between Pens and Caps fans who happened to cross paths last night. No big deal, really.

But then a woman comes from the opposite direction with her hands triumphantly raised, but otherwise minding her own business. Next thing we see is her on the ground, with this big oaf stepping over her.

“I didn’t hit her, I just walked through her,” – Baby-back bitch of the century.

Look. Under no circumstances is this okay in any facet of life. But you’re a Caps fan — you should be used to losing. Congrats on showing more emotion than the team you cheer for, but you deserve a skate to the face. The woman, presumably, is okay, but it doesn’t make it any better. Plus, this fucking guy just had a man shove his phone in his face and talk shit for an entire block. So what does he do? Take’s it out on a passing woman. Wow. Just wow. If there was ever a time to break out the big P-word, it’s right here.

We can only hope this video makes its rounds and this guy gets his due justice. Or he can just remain a Caps fan for the rest of his miserable life. Either way.