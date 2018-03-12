Well, being the process based analyst I am, I created this fancy chart to get to the bottom of this ongoing debate once and for all.

As you see from the bar chart above, had Sidney Crosby not suffered multiple concussions, a high ankle sprain, and a broken jaw throughout the duration of his hall-of-fame career, he would have scored approximately a lot more goals. Incredible.

(Mind blown, indeed.)

And that was another edition of talkin’ stats with Peep. Tune in for more groundbreaking analysis here at tPB anytime a player not named Sidney Crosby records a new career scoring milestone so we can compare his stats to Sid’s hypothetical stats.

.

