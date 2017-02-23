Yesterday on 93.7 The Fan, GM Jim Rutherford mentioned that he’d like to swing a deal for a defenseman this week. He followed through today, acquiring Ron Hainsey from Carolina for a 2nd round pick and some guy named Danny Kristo.

Steep price for a 35-year old defensemen with limited ability, but that’s the way she goes this time of year. As a clear-cut stay-at-home defenseman, he fits the mold of what Rutherford said he was looking for, and his familiarity with Hainsey should help Mike Sullivan gauge his strengths/weaknesses and how to use him appropriately. Another positive from the move: the Canes are retaining half of his $2.83 cap hit. It’s anything but ideal, but understandably when you have Maatta out for at least six more weeks, while there is still no word on the return of Justin Schultz.

But you have to feel like this is just the first move Rutherford will make to sure up his blue line, as news just broke that now Trevor Daley has had knee surgery, and he, too, will be out at least six weeks. Rutherford still has five days to pull the trigger, but if we know anything about GMJR, he likes to strike while the iron is still hot.