While Pens fans are all over Twitter talking about matching-up with the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup final, it appears Senators fans are overlooking tonight’s game in Ottawa, as well.

This is no good pic.twitter.com/eWvFQV1drL — Jason Brough (@JasonPHT) May 23, 2017

It’s still early, but that’s a lot of empty seats.

The always reasonable and never out-of-line owner of the Sens, Eugene Melnyk, is pissed. From the Ottawa Sun…

“It’s very disturbing, however, knowing the players and coaches they will be trying their hardest for Ottawa,” Melnyk said.

Then there is the team’s Twitter account, which is always embarrassing, doing their version of handing out fliers on the street:

"The main things we can draw from our fans for Game 6 is energy and momentum." – Craig Anderson BE THERE / BE LOUD: https://t.co/WvV790wRSK pic.twitter.com/k6rn5ZFaXh — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) May 22, 2017

Wow.

Ottawa is more or less Canada’s forgotten son when it comes to hockey. And everyone knows the Pens are the odds-on favorites after the curbstomping they gave the Sens in Game 5. Throw into that mix Guy Boucher’s 1-3-1 that makes everyone fall asleep, and you can see where this is going. When the majority of your fanbase follows the Maple Leafs more intently, this is what happens. It’s possible that there will be more people at the local Canadian Tire than at the actually Canadian Tire Arena tonight.

Their attendance has been bad all season, but this is a joke. If Melnyk really wants fans to show up, he should just come out and say they’re honoring Daniel Alfredsson again tonight. Doesn’t even have to be a reason. Tell everyone the team is raising a banner for him = profit. At least they’ll have something to celebrate.