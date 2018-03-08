First thing’s first. Many people were saying the Pensblog couldn’t publish five blogs in one day.

Well, guess what?

The haters were wrong! Chalk this up to blog #5, dickwits. We did it.

Anyways, this guy Slava Malamud’s (No relation to Mud Boonshine. I checked.) tweet thread about the corruption in the KHL went relatively viral today. It’s a long read, but well worth it – even if you just need a reminder to be thankful that you reside in the good, ol’ U.S. of A. (Or Canada. Hi Adrian!).

Check it out below:

2/ SKA is allowed to ignore the salary cap, its payroll is 6 times that of an average team, it has dibs on every star who considers the KHL. Most of its players are rabid Putin supporters who took part in his campaign rally last week. I repeat: SKA must win. It's not an option… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

4/ It goes like this: "Allowing all the best players to concentrate in one team has created unique chemistry that transitioned seamlessly to the Olympic squad. Making the KHL season easy for them has safeguarded against injuries and bad morale. This is why we won the gold"… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

6/ However, there is a problem… In the first round of the playoffs, SKA has drawn Severstal Cherepovets. It's not a problem because Severstal is a strong opponent. Not at all. It's an eternal minnow, which has been bad for so long, the league is considering it for contraction.. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

8/ Severstal is exactly in the same position as the Charleston Chiefs from Slapshot. Trying to stave off the seemingly inevitable demise by being a big story. Even Putin's potential wrath isn't a deterrent. There is also the fact that it's totally unfair to contract Severstal… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

10/ So this brave little team from a hockey-mad industrial deathscape is being fed into SKA's maw as a playoff appetizer. And it's totally refusing to go down easy! If this wasn't Russia, where evil always wins, it would've been Hoosiers, Miracle and Bad News Bears all in one… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

12/ SKA finally connects on the PP to go up, 3-2, only to see Severstal tie it in the last minute. No problem, though. The refs give SKA two more PPs in overtime, until they finally score. In Game 2, Severstal keep it close for a while, until eventually succumbing… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

16/ The replay officials saw exactly what you just saw. They conferred for several minutes and announced their verdict: good goal… Forget making this look plausible, Severstal has become more trouble than it's worth. Better get them out of the way safely. This was too much… — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

18/ Putin's pleasure and "the Motherland's honor" are what counts. SKA must win. It's the priority… But the last frame of Severstal's little protest video declares, "Hockey Is More Important." In today's Russia, this is as big of an anti-Putin protest as one can be allowed. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

20/21… is that everyone in Russia knows what's going on. The fans, the officials, the media. It's out in the open. And the people who have made it happen (all KHL bosses are Putin's close friends) have already announced that the system has proven effective and should continue. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

21/21 "For the glory of the Motherland"… All I have to say is this, guys. If you learn nothing else from Russia, please, learn to always, always run as fast as you can from the motherfuckers who say they want to bring glory to your country. I am done for tonight. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 8, 2018

