I can confirm Rick Tocchet is leaving the Penguins to become head coach of the Arizona Coyotes. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) July 11, 2017

Thank god for our capital J’s in Pittsburgh who were all over this one. You see, I feel comfortable knowing our city has TRUE insiders like Ron Cook who wakes up in the wee hours of the morning to report some serious #BREAKING NEWS. And I gotta say, this was an absolute shocker.

I haven't dug in on this one, but sounds like there's a good possibility Rick Tocchet is the Arizona Coyotes next head coach. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 6, 2017

Nope, definitely didn’t see this one coming.

So what in the world do the Penguins do now, you ask?

The Pens have named Mark Recchi an assistant coach. Recchi replaces Tocchet, who was named the coach of the Coyotes. https://t.co/pVoUXSYIxj pic.twitter.com/CCXv8YHljt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 11, 2017

Well, that was FAST. It’s as if the Penguins knew Tocchet was on his way out all along. 🤔🤔🤔

BUT PHIL? OMG PHIL.

Phil Kessel called Tocchet his "favourite assistant coach of all-time." Here was #TSN story on Tocchet from SCF: https://t.co/RrA9THaJ85 https://t.co/nZ1LfHJusc — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 11, 2017

Will the Wrecking Ball be able to handle such a diva?

I guess only time will tell.

P.S. – Our very own Jesse Marshall was so shook this morning after Ron Cook broke the news that he almost retired. Sad!

I can feel my retirement from talking about hockey on the internet creeping up behind me year after year. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) July 11, 2017

