Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
#BREAKING NEWS: Rick Tocchet Out, Mark Recchi In
Posted by on July 11, 2017

Thank god for our capital J’s in Pittsburgh who were all over this one. You see, I feel comfortable knowing our city has TRUE insiders like Ron Cook who wakes up in the wee hours of the morning to report some serious #BREAKING NEWS. And I gotta say, this was an absolute shocker.

Nope, definitely didn’t see this one coming.

So what in the world do the Penguins do now, you ask?

Well, that was FAST. It’s as if the Penguins knew Tocchet was on his way out all along. 🤔🤔🤔

BUT PHIL? OMG PHIL.

Will the Wrecking Ball be able to handle such a diva?

I guess only time will tell.

P.S. – Our very own Jesse Marshall was so shook this morning after Ron Cook broke the news that he almost retired. Sad!

 

Follow me on the twitter: @PeepsBurgh

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s