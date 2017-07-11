Posted byon
Thank god for our capital J’s in Pittsburgh who were all over this one. You see, I feel comfortable knowing our city has TRUE insiders like Ron Cook who wakes up in the wee hours of the morning to report some serious #BREAKING NEWS. And I gotta say, this was an absolute shocker.
Nope, definitely didn’t see this one coming.
So what in the world do the Penguins do now, you ask?
Well, that was FAST. It’s as if the Penguins knew Tocchet was on his way out all along. 🤔🤔🤔
BUT PHIL? OMG PHIL.
Will the Wrecking Ball be able to handle such a diva?
I guess only time will tell.
P.S. – Our very own Jesse Marshall was so shook this morning after Ron Cook broke the news that he almost retired. Sad!
Follow me on the twitter: @PeepsBurgh