They said Evgeni Malkin wasn’t playing well. Hell, even Geno said so. Then Kevin Shattenkirk skated into our lives and solved everything. Shattenkirk got mad about getting hit — something that’s not ideal if you’re a hockey player — and went after Geno, who proceeded to punch him in the face a couple of times and then go on to tally a few assists and score the game-winning goal Tuesday night at MSG.

That series of events is a running theme throughout our new episode. The Penguins have now won four of their last five games and, while they haven’t all been pretty, the Pens have proven one thing: when you have a generational talent on your roster (or in the Pens’ case, multiple generational talents) you can win games that don’t mean a lot in the month of October after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Join us as we break down a bunch of different topics from the last week:

Are Pens built to continue to just outscore everyone? The defensemen have been questionable and are playing what Sully calls “high-risk hockey.”

Grading play of Horny so far, and trying to figure out where he fits in the line combos.

Are you worried about the play of Niemi after his first two starts?

Thoughts on how penalties have been called so far in the NHL.(So. Much. Slashing.)

Injury to MAF for Vegas.

