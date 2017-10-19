They said Evgeni Malkin wasn’t playing well. Hell, even Geno said so. Then Kevin Shattenkirk skated into our lives and solved everything. Shattenkirk got mad about getting hit — something that’s not ideal if you’re a hockey player — and went after Geno, who proceeded to punch him in the face a couple of times and then go on to tally a few assists and score the game-winning goal Tuesday night at MSG.
That series of events is a running theme throughout our new episode. The Penguins have now won four of their last five games and, while they haven’t all been pretty, the Pens have proven one thing: when you have a generational talent on your roster (or in the Pens’ case, multiple generational talents) you can win games that don’t mean a lot in the month of October after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Join us as we break down a bunch of different topics from the last week:
- Are Pens built to continue to just outscore everyone? The defensemen have been questionable and are playing what Sully calls “high-risk hockey.”
- Grading play of Horny so far, and trying to figure out where he fits in the line combos.
- Are you worried about the play of Niemi after his first two starts?
- Thoughts on how penalties have been called so far in the NHL.(So. Much. Slashing.)
- Injury to MAF for Vegas.
