File this one away under bizarre, obscure future Penguins trivia.

Andrea Forsythe is the former nanny of Penguins forward Chris Kunitz. Tuesday she was sentenced to five years in federal prison for setting fire to her residence and then filing a fraudulent insurance claim. That fraudulent insurance claim? That would be the jewelry she stole from the Kunitz household three years ago.

(the feature image is Kunitz getting robbed — get it?)

The jewelry was fairly expensive, in excess of $10,000, so much like Kunitz’s skating ability, it was pretty obvious when it went missing.

Now clearly Forsythe is not the brightest crayon — if setting your own house on fire and then filing an insurance claim on stolen property isn’t evidence enough, well, it gets better. Apparently she’s got a rap sheet a country mile long, and this isn’t the first time the Sticky Bandit has been busted…

From the AP…

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon refused Finkelstein’s request to allow Forsythe’s federal sentence to run concurrently to whatever sentence she receives next month saying the theft victims ”deserve their own justice, so to speak, and the court will not intervene here.”

However, the county judge could still order that sentence to run concurrent to the federal sentence. If that happens, Forsythe would get credit for serving both terms simultaneously, instead of serving them one after the other.

Yikes.