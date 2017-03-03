With a goal against the Rimouski Océanic, Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Daniel Sprong now has 106 goals and 134 assists for 240 points over a 191 game span, all played with the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders.

This helped Sprong move up in the history books, in a few different ways.

First of all, it’s important to note that when “Charlottetown Islanders franchise history” is said, that includes the existences of the Montreal Rocket (1999-2003) and the Prince Edward Island Rocket (2003-2014.) The franchise has been the Charlottetown Islanders from 2013 to the present.

Now, onto Sprong’s accomplishments.

First of all, the big one: Daniel Sprong now has 240 points, which points him 2nd all time in point scoring in the franchise’s history. First in franchise history is Ben Duffy, who has 341 points in 334 games, a significantly larger sample size than Sprong.

Secondly, Daniel Sprong’s 106th goal has tied him for 2nd in all-time goal scoring in the franchise’s history, with David Laliberté (who scored those 106 goals over a span of 213 games played.) His next goal will propel him into 2nd by his lonesome, only Ben Duffy ahead of him with 139 goals over a span of 334 games played.

Thirdly, while the game against Rimouski didn’t change this, Daniel Sprong’s 134 assists rank him 3rd in the franchise’s history, with only Marc-André Gragnani (143 assists over 256GP) and Ben Duffy (202 assists over 334GP) ahead of him. It’s not that far fetched to believe Sprong will eclipse Gragnani’s assist total before the season ends. He has 8 games left to attempt it.

While the game against Rimouski was a rather historic one, Sprong has been achieving things left and right aside from those milestones.

The QMJHL’s three stars of February were (3) TJ Melancon of Armada, (2) Vitalii Abramov of the Olympiques, and (1) Daniel Sprong of the Islanders…you saw that coming, probably.

In the month of February, a mere 11 game span, Sprong had: +22 rating, 14 goals, and a total of 26 points.

When a twitter user asked ESPN’s Corey Pronman if Sprong was the best player in junior hockey at the moment, he had this to say:

Not THE best, but one of them, certainly in the Q. 1.4 prim pts/gm, creates lot of chances. Doesn’t play on super team like Erie/Regina too. https://t.co/ZKRMVLyqt5 — (((Corey Pronman))) (@coreypronman) March 2, 2017

Sprong’s linemates for the majority of the season have been Alex Dostie and Francois Beauchemin (no, not that one, a different one.)

It’s safe to say that Daniel Sprong is the Penguins’ best prospect, and it really isn’t even close. It’ll be interesting to see how he does in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once Charlottetown’s season ends, and how he’ll do in training camp next year.

Per the CHL Transfer Agreement, Sprong is eligible to play in the AHL for the regular season next year, however that may not come to fruition if Pens’ head coach Mike Sullivan and Pens’ general manager Jim Rutherford deem him ready in September/October.

Over a a 23 game span this year, Sprong has 21 goals and 17 assists for 38 points.

Thanks for reading!