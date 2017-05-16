Phil Kessel wasn’t the only one caught on film yelling last night.

According to a YouTube video (embedded above), WTAE and a post by Busted Coverage, Jason Miller, 29 of Altoona, paid a pretty penny for his seats and come hell or high taser, he wasn’t leaving.

After arena security was asked to deal with Miller being a little too out-of-hand, he refused to leave, then proceeded to assault a Pittsburgh Police officer. He was tased twice, handcuffed and forcibly removed from PPG Paints Arena.

Sources confirm Jason is not related to Pensblog editor, Rich Miller.

Maybe next time stick to just yelling at the power play to shoot.