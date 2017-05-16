Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
Don’t Taze Me Bro Gets Tazed
Posted by on May 16, 2017

Phil Kessel wasn’t the only one caught on film yelling last night.

According to a YouTube video (embedded above), WTAE and a post by Busted Coverage, Jason Miller, 29 of Altoona, paid a pretty penny for his seats and come hell or high taser, he wasn’t leaving.

After arena security was asked to deal with Miller being a little too out-of-hand, he refused to leave, then proceeded to assault a Pittsburgh Police officer. He was tased twice, handcuffed and forcibly removed from PPG Paints Arena.

Sources confirm Jason is not related to Pensblog editor, Rich Miller.

Maybe next time stick to just yelling at the power play to shoot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s