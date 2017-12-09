Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
GAMEDAY 31: Meaningful Hockey
Posted by on December 9, 2017

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:00 PM EST. AT&T SN PITTSBURGH

Saturday night is a hockey night in Pittsburgh with the Toronto Maple Leafs coming into town to take on the Pens.

The weather is turning colder and for some reason that just makes the hockey start to feel more meaningful. The Pens have been slowly inching their way towards the team we know they’ll be. It feels like what Popovich does with the Spurs every year. There’s some injuries and weird lineups. Tinkering with the pieces to see what fits. The stars go in fits and spurts, shining when needed, but conserving their energy for when it matters most.

The hockey is starting to get meaningful and tonight just feels like one of those games.

We already know the media is gonna be all about making this one to be Crosby vs Matthews. Old Guard vs Young Gun. But that’s really a slight to the true hero of this season so far.

Sidney Crosby is the best hockey player in the world, but right now Phil Kessel is the best player on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

I will present no stats to back this claim, because if you need statistics — hard, cold, icy numbers to understand this irrefutable fact, well, then buddy, you just don’t get it.

So remember, tonight it’s not Matthews v Crosby or even Leafs vs Pens. It’s Phil vs a bunch of assholes who chose to write mean words about him for the better part of his professional life. If someone wrote a blog post about me every time I ate a hot dog (allegedly) or was shitty at my job for a day I would have had a mental fucking breakdown like 4 years ago.

Phil is better than us and we don’t deserve him and fuck Toronto and all of Canada for tearing down what is perfect.

Lines:

Pittsburgh:

 

LW C RW
Conor Sheary
CONOR SHEARY #43		 Sidney Crosby
SIDNEY CROSBY #87		 Patric Hornqvist
PATRIC HORNQVIST #72
Jake Guentzel
JAKE GUENTZEL #59		 Evgeni Malkin
EVGENI MALKIN #71		 Phil Kessel
PHIL KESSEL #81
Carl Hagelin
CARL HAGELIN #62		 Riley Sheahan
RILEY SHEAHAN #15		 Bryan Rust
BRYAN RUST #17
Tom Kuhnhackl
TOM KUHNHACKL #34		 Carter Rowney
CARTER ROWNEY #37		 Ryan Reaves
RYAN REAVES #75
DEFENSIVE PAIRINGS
Brian Dumoulin
BRIAN DUMOULIN #8		 Kris Letang
KRIS LETANG #58
Olli Maatta
OLLI MAATTA #3		 Matt Hunwick
MATT HUNWICK #22
Ian Cole
IAN COLE #28		 Chad Ruhwedel
CHAD RUHWEDEL #2
GOALIES
Tristan Jarry
TRISTAN JARRY #35		 Casey DeSmith
CASEY DESMITH #1

Leaves:

LW C RW
Zach Hyman
ZACH HYMAN #11		 Auston Matthews
AUSTON MATTHEWS #34		 Connor Brown
CONNOR BROWN #28
Patrick Marleau
PATRICK MARLEAU #12		 Nazem Kadri
NAZEM KADRI #43		 Leo Komarov
LEO KOMAROV #47
James van Riemsdyk
JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK #25		 Tyler Bozak
TYLER BOZAK #42		 Mitch Marner
MITCH MARNER #16
Matt Martin
MATT MARTIN #15		 Dominic Moore
DOMINIC MOORE #20		 William Nylander
WILLIAM NYLANDER #29
DEFENSIVE PAIRINGS
Morgan Rielly
MORGAN RIELLY #44		 Ron Hainsey
RON HAINSEY #2
Jake Gardiner
JAKE GARDINER #51		 Nikita Zaitsev
NIKITA ZAITSEV #22
Andreas Borgman
ANDREAS BORGMAN #55		 Roman Polak
ROMAN POLAK #46
GOALIES
Frederik Andersen
FREDERIK ANDERSEN #31		 Curtis McElhinney
CURTIS MCELHINNEY #35

(Lines courtesy of dailyfaceoff.com)

Raise your hand if you forgot Ron Hainsey existed.

If you want a Leaf to watch maybe pay attention to Tyler Bozak because the Pens might trade for him or something. Also, I’m pretty sure he was nice to Phil.

Let’s do that hockey.

Image result for let's do that hockey gif

Go Pens

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s