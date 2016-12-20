PITTSBURGH (20-7-5) VS NEW YORK (23-10-1)

THE PAINT CAN, PITTSBURGH, PA.

7:00 EST. ROOT Sports

The Rangers come in to The Paint Can tonight in what should be a battle of two of the best teams in the NHL. These two have traded first place in the metro like the neighborhood slut trades herpes. Being that the Metro is the division that it is this season, it’s hard to say games like tonight aren’t important, but it is also easy to get too wrapped up into what a game against the Rangers means before Christmas. These two met up in the middle of November and the games made absolutely no sense, with the Rangers winning 5-2 the first time followed 2 nights later by a 6-1 win by the Penguins. By those standards the only logical thing tonight would be a 1-0 game. The Penguins weren’t able to muster up a lot of offense over the weekend, and against a team like New York scoring just a goal or 2 and trying to hold on isn’t sustainable. Considering the Penguins defense is holier than the Pope at the moment with all of the injuries, they are going to need to rely on offensive power and back-checking to even have a chance in this meeting. The Rangers are an interesting case at the moment as well, however. Since the Penguins lit up Lundqvist in the above mentioned 6-1 game, the King hasn’t been able to find his footing and the team has turned to Raanta for the majority of the last 15 games. With two full days off for what seems like the first time in a month I expect the Penguins to come out with some extra hop tonight, regardless of who the Rangers put in net. The way this division is shaping up right now these points may become a premium later in the season. I will always stand by the fact that standings and points don’t really matter until after Christmas, but collecting as many as possible can only help the cause come April.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl are all listed as injured for the Pens. The Penguins dressed Steve Olesky and Derrick Pouliot to fill in the void defensively over the weekend. Pouliot had some shining moments and then some really bad moments (game winner against Toronto, yikes). The forwards should be set considering the Pens haven’t called anyone up. With another bad game by Pouliot though the team may opt for Warsofsky. No official word but probably Murrays net tonight.

WHO TO WATCH:

FOR NEW YORK: Jimmy Vesey

The original draft choice of the Nashville Predators made a lot of writers go nuts over the offseason when he was deciding where he would sign. In his first professional season out of Harvard he has produced 10 goals and 7 assists for the Rangers in 33 games. I never really like when a guy gets drafted and then waives his right to that team just to choose another team a few years later. I have nothing against wanting to stay in college and what not, I just feel you should give the team that selected you priority.

FOR PITTSBURGH: Mike Sullivan

The team was scoring at will, and then injuries to Kris Letang and Trevor Daley happened. Over the weekend the team scored on 1 of 80 or so shots, but as Rich mentioned it is nothing to panic about. Tonight it is all about watching how Mike Sullivan has spent the last 2 days correcting the little things, and hopefully guiding Derrick Pouliot.

FINAL WORDS:

This game has the potential to be one of the highest paced games we have seen in some time. The problem with this matchup so far this year is both teams haven’t had on nights on the same night. If that happens tonight the fans will be treated to some great hockey by tow great hockey teams. The game really depends on the Penguins start, with 2 days off any bit of rust in their step may cost them if the Rangers can get an early lead. This Rangers team loves to pack it in in the third period if they have a lead, so being tied or up after 2 is a huge bonus against them.

LET’S GO PENS