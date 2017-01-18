PITTSBURGH ( 27-11-5 ) VS MONTREAL ( 27-12-6 )

CENTRE BELL, MONTREAL, QUEBEC

7:30 PM EST. ROOT Sports

There was a time the Canadiens were 10-0 and the best team in hockey, with columns flying from the media stating how this was their year. That was last year, when a Carey Price injury most likely cemented the reasoning in Rutherford’s head to keep both Murray and Fleury. Then there is this year, when the Canadiens were 10-0 to start and the media again started saying that this was the year. Since their start the Canadiens have been able to hang on to first in the Atlantic, which is operated by Who’s Line is it Anyways rules where points don’t matter because nobody cares. The Pens and Habs have very similar records, so theoretically tonight should be an even match-up, but hockey never goes by theory.

Speaking of points it should be announced that the Philadelphia Flyers have found a way to lose their wild card spot, and for the first time this season the Metro doesn’t occupy both positions. Them Hurricanes be coming though, look out.

Back to this affair, Montreal has been very good at home, currently boasting the 4th best home ice record trailing only Columbus, Washington and Pittsburgh. Playing a team that is strong at home is a problem for the Penguins, who currently support an 8-9-3 road record. There have been stats thrown around that the team is actually playing better on the road but not getting the results, and if that is true I suspect it will even out eventually, but coming down on a back half with more on the road than at home, something needs to happen. As for Montreal, it’s best that they play better at home. They have one of the top 3 most annoying goal songs in the league:

To be honest, it is a perfect goal song, their fans love it and the rest of the league hates it which is the way it should be, but still that doesn’t mean it isn’t annoying as hell to hear people sing this crap. Unfortunately for us the Penguins defense has more holes than a Russian prostitute, so the chances are low that we won’t be hearing this tonight.

Speaking of that defense, the Pens sent Chad Ruhwedel back to the farm and called up Cameron Gaunce, which had all of us asking “Who the hell is Cameron Gaunce?”

Gaunce, 26, is in his first season with the Pittsburgh organization. He has produced eight points (2G-6A) and a plus-6 in 39 AHL contests with WBS.The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario has played in 20 career NHL games split between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, scoring one goal, which came against Marc-Andre Fleury

Fleury is the high school slut of the NHL, he has to lead the league in letting people score for their first time. Also, at 210 pounds Gaunce will be the 2nd heaviest defender on the roster, with only Ian Cole’s 219 beating him out. This took me down a rabbit hole, because it seems these numbers can’t be normal, and alas we find: “The average defenseman is 73.87″ (6′ 1 7/8″) tall, weighs 209.66 lbs”

The Penguins healthy top 6 average out at 6′ 1″ and 203 pounds, so maybe having a defender closer to the league average in Gaunce will be nice to have for a bit. The fact that he has some NHL experience is nice, and it is always good to see what the defenders in the cabinet look like.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

The Canadiens were quoted yesterday saying they were hoping to get a good puck moving defensemen, which made some people think of this guy in Nashville. Also, Andrew Shaw on the third line at 3.9 million… yikes. At least they only have him signed through 2022. Andrew Shaw, 3.9 million for 6 years.

As for the Penguins lineup, they announced that everyone’s favorite Pittsburgh dad Matt Cullen will be out for 3 to 4 weeks with a foot injury after blocking a Niskanen shot. During practice they moved Fehr to his natural position of center and flanked him with Wilson/Kuhnhackl and Kunitz (who did a surprisingly good job on the 4th line and PK last game in his first with a defensive role). Jake from the Farm made is return to the lineup last game, and will most likely be slotted with Malkin tonight. As for the defense, word is ACJM and HCMS will be drawing names out of a hat throughout the game. Finally for the controversy, goaltending. Matt Murray hasn’t played well since suffering a recent lower body injury. A lot of people blame is bad play on inconsistent rotations from Sullivan, but some goals (see Williams last game) should be saved regardless of days off. The Penguins like to roll with Fleury in Montreal, but truthfully it should be Murray’s start tonight.

WHO TO WATCH:

FOR MONTREAL: MAX PACIORETTY

Pacioretty has been one of the most forgotten players in the East for the last few years. He currently has 20 goals and 17 assists on the season and is on his way to a 5th straight 30+ goal season. He also loves scoring against the Penguins, so it will most likely be on Schultz and Daley to shut him down.

FOR PITTSBURGH: OLLI MAATTA

He has been a whipping boy for the fans all season, but in the absence of Letang and Dumoulin his lack of abilities to keep up are magnified. It’s no secret, the Canadiens are going to try to get their first line out against Maatta all night. That line has ridiculous speed, and Maatta doesn’t. If Sullivan and co can’t avoid this match-up then it is up to Olli to man up, and play to his strengths, instead of thinking he is fast enough to pinch. Big game for the defense overall, but Maatta will be under special scrutiny.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

After a wild game against Washington the coaches are going to try to focus on defense, but with this defense the team would be wise to just keep the offensive pedal down. A 5-4 Pens win isn’t going to get nearly as much heat as any loss, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see another high scoring affair tonight. With the way Crosby and Geno are playing, only an idiot (or Mike Johnston) would ask them to focus on defense first, so I just don’t see a low scoring game, regardless of how good Montreal’s defense is supposed to be.