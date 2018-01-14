PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS NY RANGERS
PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA
7:30 PM EST. NBCSN
Happy Sunday. Some thoughts going into tonight’s game with the Rags.
1.
The Pens won convincingly last night, but they still need to show they can carry a level of consistent play in the 2nd half. The bye week reinvigorated them, but a west coast road trip looms. That will tell a lot about where this team stands.
2.
You never want to speculate about this kind of thing, but whatever it’s obviously not great. I mentioned the Pens struggles to find a consistent level of play; Murray’s up and down year is indicative of that. Be well Murr.
3.
The Pens-Stillers playoff double header is becoming a pretty cool tradition. Let’s go 2-0 today.
4.
lol
Lines:
Lines will surely basically be the same. Jarry back in the net tonight.
Rags:
Miller-Zib-Zucc
Nash-Hayes-Fast
Vesey-Nieves-Buch
Grabner-Desharnais-Lettieri
McDonagh (he’s 50/50 to play tonight according to Vigneault) – Holden
Shea-Shattenkirk
Staal-Kampfer
Lundqvist-Pavelec
I know this made the rounds yesterday, but it rules so I’m posting it again here.
Do it/Here we go