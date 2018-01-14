Quantcast
GAMEDAY 46: Double Header
Posted by on January 14, 2018

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS  NY RANGERS

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:30 PM EST. NBCSN

Happy Sunday. Some thoughts going into tonight’s game with the Rags.

1.

The Pens won convincingly last night, but they still need to show they can carry a level of consistent play in the 2nd half. The bye week reinvigorated them, but a west coast road trip looms. That will tell a lot about where this team stands.

2.

You never want to speculate about this kind of thing, but whatever it’s obviously not great. I mentioned the Pens struggles to find a consistent level of play; Murray’s up and down year is indicative of that. Be well Murr.

3.

The Pens-Stillers playoff double header is becoming a pretty cool tradition. Let’s go 2-0 today.

4.

lol

Lines:

Lines will surely basically be the same. Jarry back in the net tonight.

Rags:

Miller-Zib-Zucc

Nash-Hayes-Fast

Vesey-Nieves-Buch

Grabner-Desharnais-Lettieri

McDonagh (he’s 50/50 to play tonight according to Vigneault) – Holden

Shea-Shattenkirk

Staal-Kampfer

Lundqvist-Pavelec

I know this made the rounds yesterday, but it rules so I’m posting it again here.

Do it/Here we go

Image result for gametime gif

