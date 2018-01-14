PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS NY RANGERS

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:30 PM EST. NBCSN

Happy Sunday. Some thoughts going into tonight’s game with the Rags.

1.

The Pens won convincingly last night, but they still need to show they can carry a level of consistent play in the 2nd half. The bye week reinvigorated them, but a west coast road trip looms. That will tell a lot about where this team stands.

2.

Coach Sullivan on Matt Murray skating this morning: "There's no update. It's just a status quo. Matt will address the media at an appropriate time. We are giving him his personal space and we're asking that everyone is respectful of that." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 14, 2018

You never want to speculate about this kind of thing, but whatever it’s obviously not great. I mentioned the Pens struggles to find a consistent level of play; Murray’s up and down year is indicative of that. Be well Murr.

3.

The Pens-Stillers playoff double header is becoming a pretty cool tradition. Let’s go 2-0 today.

4.

lol

Lines:

Lined up and ready for Detroit. pic.twitter.com/fMyjdvduNV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 13, 2018

Lines will surely basically be the same. Jarry back in the net tonight.

Rags:

Miller-Zib-Zucc

Nash-Hayes-Fast

Vesey-Nieves-Buch

Grabner-Desharnais-Lettieri

McDonagh (he’s 50/50 to play tonight according to Vigneault) – Holden

Shea-Shattenkirk

Staal-Kampfer

Lundqvist-Pavelec

I know this made the rounds yesterday, but it rules so I’m posting it again here.

When Kris Letang stops on his way off the ice to give a 6yo @penguins fan with cancer a puck.

Wow. My heart. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/f3fvpRXaqu — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 13, 2018

Do it/Here we go