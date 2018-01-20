PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS SJ SHORKS

SAP CENTER – SAN JOSE, CA

8:00 PM EST. ATTP

Coming off a brilliant effort by Casey DeSmith the Pens are poised to take 2 out of 3 on this quick West Coast swing.

All of a sudden the Pens have won 6 out of 8, big guns are starting to produce, and this team might just not be a steaming pile of garbage after all. (whispers) they might even be good.

Former Pen Paul Martin’s former team tonight.

Lines:

Jultz is alive. Pens will be back on their bullshit.

Shorks

No morning skate today, so these are our projected lines for #PITvsSJS. 📄: https://t.co/vZNTjzU9Bs pic.twitter.com/ccUr4xdrdK — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 20, 2018

Enjoy your Saturday night. You’ll be missing the beautiful West Coast before ya know it.

Go Pens