GAMEDAY 49: SNL
Posted by on January 20, 2018

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS  SJ SHORKS

SAP CENTER – SAN JOSE, CA

8:00 PM EST. ATTP

Coming off a brilliant effort by Casey DeSmith the Pens are poised to take 2 out of 3 on this quick West Coast swing.

All of a sudden the Pens have won 6 out of 8, big guns are starting to produce, and this team might just not be a steaming pile of garbage after all. (whispers) they might even be good.

Former Pen Paul Martin’s former team tonight.

Lines:

Jultz is alive. Pens will be back on their bullshit.

Shorks

Enjoy your Saturday night. You’ll be missing the beautiful West Coast before ya know it.

Image result for saturday night gif

Go Pens

