My dear Columbus,

Hello dearest neighbor to the west, it has been far too long since we last spoke. I’m afraid we have been terribly busy lately and time has just flown by; my lord, it’s been two post seasons since we’ve last truly spoke! How are you? I heard rumblings that you were able to reel in Brandon Saad, I’m sure you got a good deal and didn’t overpay for his “used in Chicago” sticker. How is Bobrovsky doing? Still relying on him for 65+ games this year even though he has statistically shown that he can’t hold up I see. All is well, all is well. How about that new coach of yours? My gosh I thought for sure the signing of Torts would be a disaster for your organization, but so far it has been you getting the last laugh. Which is the reason for this letter.

You see, we’ve noticed an interesting trend taking place this season, a trend that we aren’t sure others even know about, but it is a trend we’ve witnessed before. I share all of this with you, dear Columbus, because you’ve always been a second home for us. Hell, remember that time our fans invaded your arena? Good times to be had by all, but proving the point that what is yours is ours. That goes for supremacy of the division too, lest you forget. You see, we’ve noticed that you’ve put together quite the impressive first 50 games of the season, on pace for your best yet in fact. With this has come a certain level of cockiness that we think would be wise for you to contain for a moment, you’re still in the asshole of America after all.

This regular season you’ve constructed is something unexpected and exciting, but it is also nothing more than regular. This isn’t us being bullies, we are actually trying to help. We’ve seen this before, the Colorado Avalanche dazzled everyone a few years ago in the regular season, it drove the fancy stats people nuts! The Florida Panthers did the same last year, and you see where they are now! Oh, dear Columbus, you can’t be so blind to think that you are actually good! We are trying to help you here, my friends. You are only going to get your hopes up, you are going to get so excited, you are going to be on the edge of your seats until that canon fails to fire through the Nationwide air the one time you need it most. When the dust settles, it won’t be enough. We’ve seen it, dear Jackets. Placed at the top of the league in scoring with a hot goaltender what could possibly go wrong, you scream in disbelief! Behold the Washington Capitals from 2012-2016, we reply. But we put together one of the longest winning streaks in NHL history, you retort. So did we, in our season that resulted in no banner, we sigh.

I just hope, my friends, that you don’t get too involved with the feeling of ecstasy that you fly too closely to the sun; much like that time you thought your team was on the cusp after making the playoffs in 2014-15, this too shall pass. It could be easier for you if you let it go now. Sincerely be happy with the season you have put forth, and leave all other expectations for teams that have earned them. There are two options for this course you are on, not quite an ultimatum, because we already have a feeling of the path you will choose. You can admit to a good stroke of luck thus far this season, and be happy with even being in the post season discussion for you 3rd time in 16 years, and leave it at that. Or you can continue to fill your heads with regular season accolades as your eyes attempt to focus on the largest prize, and you forget your true place in this world. I warn you, Columbus, though this path ends with a silver trophy, that trophy is not for you. It is called the path of dreamers, but those that only dream wake up.

Take our advice. Fall to the wild-card spot and play through the Atlantic division, it is your only hope at winning a playoff series for the first time in your history. Please, take this route, little brother of ours. You do not want to show off the entire season just to be bitch slapped by a metro heavy weight, do you? It is the attitude of “that won’t happen to us,” that tells us you don’t understand. Dues are paid over multiple seasons, dear Columbus, not just one. tried to warn you, but I know you haven’t listened. It is a game on the 3rd of February, I know that a win will feel like a championship for you, much like your last victory in December, but you are nowhere near knowing what a championship feels like.

Sincerely,

ThePensBlog, on unauthorized behalf of the Pittsburgh Penguins