STARTING LINEUPS

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS MINNESOTA WILD

THE PAINT CAN. PITTSBURGH, PA.

7:00 PM EST. ATTSN

The Penguins continue their homestand tonight as they welcome dad back into the paint can. Matt Cullen is sure to get a triumphant video and ovation from the crowd in his first game back to Pittsburgh since his departure for Minnesota, and man will it be good to see him. Life hasn’t exactly been tits for Cullen in Minny as he has been a healthy scratch a few times and currently sits with just 4 goals and 7 assists in 47 games played. Last season as the anchor of the Pens fourth line Cullen finished with 13 goals and 18 assists in 72 games #dadcomeback.

Much like the Pens the Wild are right in the thick of a Wild Card race due to a competitive division, currently the Central is paced by the Jets with 65 points with the Blackhawks at the bottom with 50. The Wild are currently tied with the Avalanche with 57 points, though Colorado has a game in hand and are technically in the 2nd Wild Card spot. Minnesota has been playing some good hockey too, sporting a 6-2-2 record in their last ten. Do you know how much it must suck to go 6-2-2 and lose ground to Colorado? Regardless Minnesota sports a better record than the Pens right now, have always played a 90’s New Jersey Devils style of hockey against the Penguins, and will attempt to bore the Pens out of the paint can again tonight.

Now for Pittsburgh, I feel it is way too early to get too hung up on the standings especially after seeing how quickly everything can change if a team gets hot like Colorado did this year and Columbus did last year. That being said, I thought maybe it would be interesting to take the current Metro division team winning percentages and extrapolate them for the rest of the year to get an idea of what the Penguins are looking at.

Washington: 28-15-5: 61 points/48 GP = 1.27 p/gp x 34 games = 43 points = 104

New Jersey: 24-15-8: 56 points/ 47 GP = 1.19 p/gp x 35 games = 42 points = 98

Philadelphia: 24-16-8: 56 points/ 48 GP = 1.17 p/gp x 34 games = 40 points = 96

Columbus: 26-19-3: 55 points/ 48 GP = 1.15 p/gp x 34 games = 39 points = 94

Pittsburgh: 26-21-3: 55 points/ 50 GP = 1.10 p/gp x 32 games = 35 points = 90

New York R: 24-20-5: 53 points/ 49 GP = 1.08 p/gp x 33 games = 36 points =89

New York I: 24-20-5: 53 points/ 49 GP = 1.08 p/gp x 33 games = 36 points = 89

Carolina: 21-19-8: 50 points/ 48 GP = 1.04 p/gp x 34 games = 35 points = 85

Obviously all of this can change in a quick 5 game winning streak or losing streak for any team, but it serves as a good baseline. Last year Toronto made the playoffs as the second Wild Card team with 95 points, the year before was Philly with 96, the year before that was Pittsburgh with 98, so with this we can say that the Penguins getting to the 96 point mark should be their target line where anything below s deemed a failure. To hit 96 points in the remaining 31 games they will need to win 66% of their remaining games, 21 wins of the 31 (minus potential overtime loses). The team just finished a 10 game span going 7-3-0 during which they started to look like the Penguins we know. In order to secure 21 wins in the final 31 they will have to stay on the pace of 7 wins per 10 game stretch, a tall order indeed, but I wouldn’t bet against a determined Crosby, Malkin, and Kessel. The last ten games were exactly what the team needed, if they can continue that play (and maybe try to lose in overtime instead of regulation) they should be able to pull this thing out, and this next batch of ten games starts tonight against a Minnesota team in the same boat.

STARTING LINEUPS

The Pens reassigned Tristan Jarry yesterday and a few people got their panties in a bunch over it. Casey DeSmith has proved to the world that he can handle the NHL minutes. Tristan Jarry is better than Casey DeSmith. Matt Murray will make his return soon, DeSmith will back him up, and Jarry will continue getting play time in the AHL. The only thing to feel about this move is respect for the organization, because it takes a big set of balls to make this move. The Pens also used the same lines in practice yesterday that they iced against Carolina, four lines without Ryan Reaves. Will he be a healthy scratch two straight games? I don’t see why not, especially with J.S. Dea getting a goal (even if it was with less than 6 minutes TOI). As for Minnesota, they have Daniel Winnik on their second line, like yikes. Remember when everyone wanted Shero to sign Parise AND Suter in the same offseason? Seems like a century ago. Remember when Shero traded away two second round picks for Daniel Winnik? Dubnyk most likely in net, and he is once again having a crazy good year despite having a guy named Olofsson in front of him.

WHO TO WATCH

FOR PITTSBURGH: BRYAN RUST

I talk about this a lot but Bryan Rust just has this ability to show up. After missing multiple weeks following a freak injury he made an immediate impact in his return against Carolina, and when he has the puck along the boards in an odd-man break there is just this feeling that a good scoring chance will develop. I know, I know, odd man rushes should always result in good scoring chances but the reality is they don’t. The puck carry either dumps it in (Hagelin), pulls up on the boards for a quick pass (Sheary), or shoots it a mile wide so it results in a break the other way (every Penguins defender). With Rust it is a different feeling, when he has the puck in that situation it’s the same as if one of the big dogs has it, you know the team has a chance to score. he looked good in his return, and he is going to be thirsty for a goal in this one.

FOR MINNESOTA: MATT CULLEN

Cullen was such an important signing for Rutherford and the Penguins, it was one of those things you don’t give two shits about the day you read the alert on your phone. Don’t lie, nobody bought season tickets the day Cullen was signed. What he ended up doing for the team by developing a full four line attack was a driving factor in how those teams approached hockey. There is no doubt he has been missed, probably more than Bonino if I’m being honest. It will be good to see him tonight, but there is a good chance his stats don’t lie. As my good friend Pat Damp always says, at some point 41 year olds start playing like 41 year olds.

Final Word:

I laid it out above and it’s pretty simple, the Pens need to win 2/3rds of their remaining games. Not all of those games are against Arizona and Buffalo so they are going to have to compete against teams in similar positions. The intensity in the Carolina game felt like a playoff game and tonight should be even more as both teams are desperate for points. It may be the return of Matt Murray, which I expect will bring a huge outpouring of love from the fans in Pittsburgh. It’s pretty easy for the Pens, go out and win this game or spend two games trying to make up the points later.