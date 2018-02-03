Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
GAMEDAY 54: David Putty Sucks
Posted by on February 3, 2018

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS  NJ DEVILS

PRUDENTIAL CENTER – NEWARK, NJ

7:00 PM EST. ATTP

Does is bother anyone else that a team named the DEVILS plays their home games in the PRUDEntial center? Because it should.

The Pens finish up the 2nd night of a back to back with the two teams in front of them in the Metro tonight in Newark. Both the Caps and Devils have games in hand on the Pens (who played 7300 games before the all-star break), so these points are kind of important.

It may come as a surprise but a Ray Shero GM’d team is struggling down the stretch. As the Pens have surged the Devils have begun to falter, going only 4-5-1 in their last ten.

Rumors beginning to circulate the NJGMRS is looking to trade for grit and heart to bring some life to the non-existent dead entity that embodies his team.

This is a potential playoff preview game for the Pens. I could look up the math on the likelihood of that, but I won’t do that. It seems likely and if there’s one thing that’s important it’s feelings. Feelings lead to momentum, and the Pens have momentum.

(Unless they lost last night. I don’t know this is from the past. Things are fine here. Hope they’re better in the future)

DEVILS LINES:

Hall-Hischier-Bratt

Wood-Zacha-Palmieri

Coleman-Zajac-Noesen

Boyle-Stafford-Mueller

Greene-Vatanen

Moore-Severson

Butcher-Lovejoy

Kinkaid-Appleby

If there was an award for acquiring talented players just barely too late NJGMRS would win that thing ever goddamn year. What a collection of stuff.

If you get bored pre-game please read my fanfic about Matt Murray winning the Conn Smythe in the upcoming playoffs. It is very good.

Image result for puddy devils gif

David Putty wasn’t funny.

Go Pens

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s