PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS ST. LOUIS BLUES

SCOTTRADE CENTER – ST. LOUIS, MO

NOON (EST.) NBC

We have, finally, reached the Sunday at Noon starts portion of the season. Or, as I like to call them shutup kids and go play outside dad is watching the Penguins.

The Pens scrapped together a pretty decent road point in Dallas thanks to some Jultroics. They did blow a 2-0 lead though which,

The playoff race is still tight and pretty much the entire league still has games in hand.

Only 25 games to go in the regular season after tonight, last year Toronto and Boston both got in with 95 points. Pens sit at 64 before today’s game meaning they need 31 more to reach that point in those final 25 games. Time to get your shit together boys.

Ryan Reaves goes back to St. Louis today. There will probably be a video of him punching faces and stuff.

Lines:

St. Louis

Steen-Stastny-Tarasenko

Schwartz-Schenn-Berglund

Jaskin-Sobotka-Barbashev

Upshall-Brodziak-Thorburn

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Parayko

Bortuzzo-Dunn

Hutton-Allan

Pens are walking into this one all

Get me them two points gurrrrrrrrrrrllllll.

Go Pens