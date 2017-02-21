PITTSBURGH (36-14-8) VS CAROLINA (24-23-8)

PNC ARENA. RALEIGH, NC.

7:00 PM EST. ROOT SPORTS & NHL.COM

The Penguins are in Carolina tonight getting ready to face another bottom feeder. Last game the Penguins played the worst team in the east, the Red Wings, and took the day off allowing the Wings to win easily. That win moved them up to second from suck, and now Carolina occupies the bottom of the easts closet floor. Tough stretch of games here for the Penguins to get excited for, hell we were/are barely excited for them. The game is supposedly the free game of the evening on http://www.nhl.com so be sure to check that out if you live south of the Pennsylvania line. I know when I lived in Savannah that for some reason the Carolina broadcast company blacked out pretty much the eastern coast from Virginia down.

So what are we to expect from this game? Carolina is a young team that wants to one day make the playoffs again, and after a hot start to this season some thought they would be turning some heads, I was one of that some. They’ve since fallen, but it is most likely due to a combination of inexperience and the rest of the metro being ridiculously good. I would expect to see the same strategy other teams have used all year tonight: blow your load in the first period trying to show the champs how good you are, and then tucker out midway through the second. This strategy didn’t work well when the Penguins were healthy, but now that they have an injury list longer than Trumps terrorist watch list anything is possible.

Do you remember when Ray Shero traded for Lee fucking Stempniak? The same deadline that the Penguins added Marcel Goc to address their depth needs. Those two players cost the Pens 2 Thirds and a Fifth total, and got the Pens to the 2nd round. Well anyways I bring that up because Lee Stempniak is still in the league! Who knew? He is also 7th on the Hurricanes in points this season, only 4 points behind future null-of-famer Jordan Staal. This alone should tell you the Hurricanes issues:

When your top scorer is clicking at 0.70 points per game you’re going to have a rough ride. Of course having to shoot yourself in the dick as you choose between Cam Ward or Eddie Lack every night also won’t help anytime soon. Everyone thinks the Vegas Golden(pending) Knights are going to take Fleury and Ward or Lack. Good God. Also, Jordan Staal man… 0.22 goals per game has him on pace for a grand total of 17, that’s what 6 million dollars will get you.

Luckily for Carolina they only have 6 years left on the deal that pays 6 million per to Jordan.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

The Penguins have wisely called up Cameron Gaunce, who was quite stellar in his first time up with the organization. They sent Steve Olesky down, because his only job was to punch Dubinsky and instead the douche scored the game winning goal. Out of the defensive depth chart I think that Ruhwedel and Gaunce have played the best, so I have no issues with these two going tonight. Of course, it wouldn’t really matter if I did, but whatever. Carl Hagelin is back after suffering a concussion… I was just informed Carl Hagelin has been back for a few games now, didn’t notice. The Hurricanes literally have a hoe on their top line. Take it all in Pittsburgh, you are probably watching one of Eric Fehr’s last games in black and gold [insert sarcastic sad tear here]. The Pens will most likely be starting their starting goaltender tonight, Matt Murray.

WHO TO WATCH:

FOR CAROLINA: Phillip Di Giuseppe

Di Giuseppe was called up by the Hurricanes in December and will be playing his 20th game of the season tonight. I know nothing about him, but his name was the most attractive on the lineup card. Much like the rest of the Hurricanes I doubt you really need to watch him, just know with a name like that he is most likely scoring a goal tonight. After looking at his picture, I am pretty sure this is Kris Letang’s son and the baby-momma will be outside of PNC Arena tonight looking for that child support.

FOR PITTSBURGH: TREVOR DALEY

Though a lot of us here at thepensblog feel that Daley has this switch that he can flick on as the games get more important, it’s becoming apparent that that switch may have a wiring issue this season. Trevor Daley hasn’t been very good this season, and he was luckily able to hide behind the continual bashing of Olli Maatta. Unfortunately for Daley, Maatta is the new Beau Bennett, and now he has nowhere to hide. If Daley does in fact have a switch it would be a good time for him to start turning it on, because March is right around the corner and so far we haven’t seen much of anything defensively that warrants Daley being on the playoff roster.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

It’s hard to predict how this game will go. The Penguins have had to get excited to play Calgary, Colorado, Arizona, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Detroit and now Carolina. Only the Columbus game drew the teams full attention. That is a horrible schedule but also a blessing in February especially with the amount of injuries the team has. The loss to the Red Wings was the teams first regulation loss of the month, that’s some good stuff folks. After the no show against Detroit I expect the Pens to come out with some power tonight. Last time these two met it was a 7-1 stomp by the Pens, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see something similar. Of course, it is Penguins hockey in February so a 5-1 Hurricanes win also wouldn’t surprise me. C’est la vie.