PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:00 PM (EST.) NHLN-US, ATTSN-PT

Lets start with some facts.

The Pens have won 3 in a row. The Pens have collected points in 5 straight. The Pens have collected at least a point in 8 of their last 9. The Pens goal differential has risen to +10 after languishing in the minus for most of the season. And while the Caps have two games in hand the Pens are suddenly within 3 points of 1st in the Metro.

The plan is starting to come together. Crosby, Malkin, and Phil have that feel to their game like they can see the playoffs coming. Guentzel is finding his game. Murray, if you squint, is starting to look like Playoff Matt Murray.

Also, just so you can prepare yourselves. Reaves is pretty much destined to do some cult hero shit this spring. Before you start yelling I want you to look at that Max Talbot poster on your wall. That’s what I thought. Sit down and I’ll start printing the WWRRD wristbands.

woooo

Still need a 3C and some depth on 4th line though.

Obligatory reminder that Phil played for the Leafs. Fun fact! Before Ryan Donato scored two goals against the Slovaks Thursday night, do you know who the last USA men’s player to score two goals in an Olympic game was?

Phil Kessel, asked about an Art Ross: “I got two Cups. I don’t care.” — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 16, 2018

Leafs Lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

Van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Polak

Andersen-Mcelhinney

Pens Lines

They’re rolling.

The stretch run…It is coming.

So the Pens play 12 of their last 23 games against the Metro, where they're currently 11-5-0:

NJD x 3

NYI x 2

PHI x 2

CBJ x 2

NYR x 1

WSH x 1

CAR x 1 Only 5 of those are at home (NJD x 2, NYI, PHI, WSH). — habitual linestepper (@G_Off817) February 16, 2018

Buckle up children.

See you in 8 minutes. Go Pens.