PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

NATIONWIDE ARENA – COLUMBUS, OH

6:00 PM (EST.) ATTSN-PT

The Pens kept it rolling last night with a 5-3 win over the leaves. Another weekend back to back is their reward as they got on a plane to Columbus for a Sunday evening tilt with the Jackets.

The silver lining is, after tonight, they’re off until next Friday.

CBJ are currently fighting for their playoff lives. They sit a point back of the Islanders but with two games in hand. They also very randomly have Artemi Panarin which is a thing that I forgot about.

The Jackets were off last night after losing in OT to the Flyers on Friday.

Lines:

Panarin-Dubois-Anderson

Jenner-Dubinsky-Atkinson

Foligno-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand

Calvert-Sedlak-Jokinen

Werenski-Jones

Johnson-Nutivaara

Kukan-Savard

Bob

Pens:

You don’t mess with a good thing.

Reminder that the Jackets are probably the biggest group of assholes in the league coached by far and away the biggest neanderthal jackass this side of Mike Milbury.

Nickleback or Brandon Dubisnky’s line? You tell me. You. Tell. Me.

Go Pens