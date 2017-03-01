PITTSBURGH (38-15-8) VS CHICAGO (39-18-5)

UNITED CENTER. CHICAGO, IL.

8:00 PM EST. NBCSN

Hello and welcome to the greatest show on Earth. The trade deadline coupled with a NBCSN broadcast of the Penguins vs the Blackhawks. Pierre McGuire has had a boner since 10 PM last night thinking about his interview potentials for this game. Undoubtedly this game was chosen as a NBCSN broadcast because the network felt the need to remind everyone the Blackhawks were still in the league since there was an outdoor game last week that they weren’t a part of. Tonight we get treated to some true talent though, Pens fans. Unfortunately we are subjected to all-time top 100 NHLer Sidney Crosby drag around the sorry asses of Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin every freaking game. Tonight we get to watch a team with a bunch of NHL top 100 talent. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith!!! I can hardly contain my excitement. To make it even better this game is on RIVALRY NIGHT, so that means I have to hate the Blackhawks because they are a Penguins rival!!! Grrr… Chicago and stuff.

Chicago is doing their normal thing of winning in their division. The central division is not what it used to be however, and regardless of what the Minnesota Mild think winning that division is hardly a free pass to the Cup. The Blackhawks have managed to best the Penguins in one category this year, and that is Penalty Killing. The Penguins penalty kill is nothing to write home about, but the Blackhawks penalty kill is responsible for 24% of this years homicides in Chicago.

Tonight you will be overwhelmed with terrible narratives by NBCSN. They’ve wanted a Chicago-Pittsburgh SCF for years and the closest they got was a Stadium Series game. This year will most likely be the same. They know this, so they will try to make this game into something more than it is. Also, Pierre will probably let you know that it is windy.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

The Blackhawks are running with Darling tonight, the Penguins are going with somebody. Murray played last night so I don’t think he goes tonight. I assume Fleury isn’t getting traded but if the right call comes through at 2:59 PM then thems the ropes. Last night Sullivan broke up Cole and Schultz in an attempt to spread the thin defense as thin as possible. Eric Fehr was placed on waivers but still played yesterday, I don’t know what the rules are involving him playing again tonight. If he can’t or gets traded I would expect to see Rowney in his place. Other than that I would assume the Penguins use similar lines to last night. They have recalled Derrick Pouliot, so maybe he gets into a game but come on, it’s Pouliot.

Friendly reminder that the Blackhawks are paying Marian Hossa $5,275,000 for the next 4 years after this one. Hossa will only be 42 in the last year of that deal and will most likely not see a dip in his offensive statistics at all.

WHO TO WATCH:

FOR CHICAGO: NHL player 3/100

Toews is the leader. He is the quiet voice of the free world. He is the only person in the league more boring than Sidney Crosby. He is everything you ever dreamed of being and then some. he is the guy that shows up for the first date with your daughter and you give him your blessing to marry her. He is everything. You must watch him, nay, you must embrace him. You must soak up every glorious second of his existence and not waste one precious tick. You must admire. Fuck off Toews.

FOR PITTSBURGH: The Other Guy

Malkin as been on an absolute rage since returning from injury. His linemates were Hagelin and Hornqvist last night and they looked unbelievably great together. I would take Malkin over Toews 8 days a week, and that isn’t black and gold bias, it’s based on the stats. Also, it’s black and gold bias. Also, Malkin is better.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

It’s the deadline, and everyone on Twitter is expecting the Penguins to make some big trade. I’m expecting them to trade Malkin to LA. Or maybe they will ship Letang out. Or perhaps they should trade Crosby to Edmonton for some picks. It is hilarious that all of these trades have been brought up by Pittsburgh media at some point over the last 3 years. All I can tell you is the GMJR is yet to lead us the wrong way. Most people bitched about the acquisition of Schultz last year. Now everyone is sweating bullets hoping the Pens resign him. There are 29 other teams that have to make trades to bolster their lineups, their is one team that has the same line up that lifted Lord Stanley’s chalice last June.