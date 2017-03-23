PITTSBURGH (46-17-9) VS OTTAWA (40-24-8)

CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE. OTTAWA, ONTARIO

7:30 PM EST. NHL-NETWORK

The Penguins are set to play their final stretch of games without a break in this month as they prepare for a 3 games in 4 nights stretch that starts with a back-to-back today and tomorrow. The Pens have played 11 games and have had 11 days off this month, and only one 2 day break between games so far. A schedule this packed along with the crucial injuries the Pens have suffered should’ve resulted in a .500 record and we all would’ve accepted that as the card we were dealt. Fortunately for us Mike Sullivan doesn’t expect that, and with over 200 man games lost, approaching 100 in this month alone, Sullivan has coached this team to an 8-2-1 March so far and have them in control of their own destiny for finishing 2nd in the Metro. Since their bye week in January the Penguins have lost Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley to long term injuries, depleting the teams top 6 defenders. Since January 19th, the Penguins are tied for 2nd in the league with a 2.28 GAA. Some people say that Mike Sullivan doesn’t deserve Jack Adam’s consideration because he has Sidney Crosby on his team. Those people also rely solely on +/- to justify good defenders. The job he has been able to do with this team this month has been remarkable and it is being severely overlooked because the playoffs are approaching and winning the division is a reality.

As for Ottawa, they have managed to put together a cohesive season for once which means Erik Karlsson wasn’t lost for an extended period of time. The Senators are currently 2nd in the Atlantic, 3 points behind Montreal with a game in hand. In my mind Ottawa probably wants to stay right where they are, as a first round matchup with Toronto/Boston is favorable to one with the Rangers, who have quietly gone about their business of putting together a good season. Backed by the strong goaltending tandem of Anderson and Condon the Senators are well on their way to a playoff birth after a disappointing season last year. Their 19-11-8 record at home suggests that they hate Ottawa as much as we do, but hey you can’t win them all.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

I have completely made up the Penguins lineup. With the loss of Guentzel to concussion it wouldn’t surprise me if Malkin comes back from his nagging pain from shot blocking. If that happens then this lineup is pretty close to what you will get but as we’ve seen all month long it doesn’t matter with Sullivan. Frankie Corrado made his Penguins debut against the Sabres and was solid enough for another look. I would expect the team to give him the start tonight but they also have Gaunce waiting in the press box if they don’t feel Frankie was up to snuff. With back-to-backs and the Islanders tomorrow I think I give Fleury the start in this one, saving the better positioned goalie for the better shooting team.

WHO TO WATCH:

FOR OTTAWA: MATT HOFFMAN

Hoffman leads all Senators forwards this season with a 21 goal, 32 assist campaign through 65 games. His 53 points are good for second on the team behind the always leading Erik Karlsson. Hoffman is also one of those players that has a knack for scoring against the Penguins. Don’t be surprised if he is within 15 feet of the right boards and wrists one home, it’s happened time and time again.

FOR PITTSBURGH: NICK BONINO

It was just a joke last year during the playoffs when we all said that it was the beard giving Bonino his power. Then he went and shaved it off and was half the player he was during the playoffs. Now the beard is back and he has 6 goals in 8 games. Scientifically proving that it is in fact the power of the Amish beard, Nick Bonino is rounding into playoff form at the perfect time for the Penguins.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

This is a good matchup for the Penguins to see where this rendition of their defense stacks up against another playoff bound team. Everyone is hoping for at least Maatta or Letang to come back but there is still a possibility of this being the Game 1 roster, so it will be good to see where they stand. The Senators have a chance to pull within 1 point of the Atlantic division lead and the Penguins have a chance to be first in the division with a Columbus win tonight and that should raise the bar of play in tonights game. It’s March 23rd, the Penguins are down 3 starting defenders and 3 starting wingers and have a chance to be on top of the league, yeah Mike Sullivan sucks.