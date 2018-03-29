WHO TO WATCH

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS @ NEW JERSEY DEVILS

THE PRUDENTIAL CENTER. NEWARK, NJ

7:00 PM EST. ATTSN

After dropping another game on the road to an underachieving team the Penguins are ready to take on a much tougher challenge as they square up against the Devils. New Jersey has been circled on the Penguins schedule since the last meeting between these two saw the Devils when their third consecutive head to head matchup of the year. The Devils are currently holding down the final Wild Card spot in the East as they are trying to fend off the surging Panthers. At this point in the season everyone is watching the standings so here we go:

New Jersey currently sit on 88 points in 76 games played after winning their last 3 in a row while the Panthers are now 3 points behind with 75 games played. Florida’s loss last night to Toronto means their new maximum point total is 99, while New Jersey could reach 100. Looking at the remaining schedule for Florida (face Boston 3 times) it would take a miracle for them to make it at this point though anything is possible. For the Penguins it is pretty simple, they have 2 sets of back-to-backs left after this game and within their remaining 5 games they play the Devils, Blue Jackets and Capitals. Three options for the Penguins: 1. they can win the Metro games remaining and assume the Devils, Jackets and Panthers all lose one other game. 2. They can lose every remaining game and pray that Florida can’t get 8 points in their last 7 games. 3. They can just win, baby

The Devils have given the Pens fits beating them in all 3 games so far this season. The one bright spot for the Penguins is they have managed to score one more goal than the previous meeting on Kinkaid each game, maybe tonight will be the 7 goal frenzy? The Penguins have a chance to put themselves closer to clinching a 12th consecutive playoff spot with a win over New Jersey tonight, but it will take a complete team effort to get over the issues that the Devils have given them.

Florida plays Ottawa and the Blue Jackets are in Calgary tonight, if the Pens decide to sleep again they will be in third in the morning.

Brassard went down in Detroit, sorry I forgot to change the graphic (fire me),this will most likely bring Sheahan back up to the third line for the time being and the Penguins will most likely win out with Brassard out just to poke the fires of Facebook. I would expect Matt Murray gets in tonight which is a shame because I heard he sucks and is leading the team towards a first round loss, it will be a tough day when those bashing Murray do a wikipedia search that shows Fleury wasn’t undefeated in the playoffs. Lately the Penguins have looked completely uninterested in playing regular season games and I can’t really blame them, they’ve won the cup twice and the only thing separating them from a chance at destiny is a few regular season games against mediocre at best teams for the most part. Tonight on the other hand the Pens know they have to play a potential playoff matchup and it will be interesting to see if we witness the “we’re the champs and you can’t beat us” style of play for the first time in a few weeks. Any doubts that currently rest in our minds that the Pens will be able to “flip the switch” come playoff time would go away with a 60 minute dominant performance tonight.

WHO TO WATCH

FOR PITTSBURGH: THE FIRST LINE

The last time these two played I asked if the first line could get on the same page, since then we have seen Sidney Crosby start to look completely dominant. If the Penguins are going to show their dominance over the Devils once and for all it will take the top two lines clicking together, and with the way Crosby is playing my eyes are on him as he gears up for the playoffs.

FOR NEW JERSEY: KEITH KINKAID

Cory Schneider wasn’t and option for the Devils in the last two meetings and Kinkaid gave the Penguins all they could handle. Schneider is back for New Jersey and the two are splitting the goaltending duties but you have to think Hynes puts Kinkaid back between the pipes for this one based on his success so far this season. Kinkaid has stopped 91 of 97 Pittsburgh shots this year for a cool .938 save percentage against the team. If the Penguins are going to have success tonight they are going to have to find away to get shots on goal and to get those shots in.

One of my favorite hobbies is browsing the Twitter and Facebook comments following a loss, if the Pens lose this game then whatever, but it will be fun to see what those commenters say if they win.