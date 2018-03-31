PITTSBURGH PENGUINS VS MONTREAL CANADIENS

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:00 PM EST. AT&T-SN, NHLN-US

Well here we are…

Pittsburgh's magic number is 4. A win tonight and Florida Panthers regulation loss would clinch a 12th consecutive playoff berth for #Pens. -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 31, 2018

The magic number is 4. The Panthers are playing an afternoon tilt in Boston today so the Pens will know the result well before the puck drops tonight.

The Canadiens beat the Wangs 4-2 on Monday and have been resting up since then. The last time these two teams met the Pens went down 2-0 in like 4 seconds only to come back and do the thing.

12 consecutive playoff berths is something to behold. For those of us around during the dark days, ask jeevsing shit about casinos and shady Canadian billionaires, these days didn’t seem like a possibility. Every season, playoff clinch, playoff run those things are not a given Appreciate them and this team.

LINES:

Still no real clear update on Brassard’s status. Day to day, progressing, coach talk for quit asking me that fucking question. *Insert GIF of me staring longingly at my Greg Mckegg FATHEAD*

No reason to believe any changes tonight. Murr in the cage.

Montreal:

Byron-Drouin-Gallagher

Galchenyuk-De La Rose-Lehkonen

Scherbak-Shaw-Hudon

Deslauriers-McCarron-Carr

Reilly-Petry

Alzner-Juulsen

Benn-Lernot

Price

Watch the Pens focus in this one – there’s the biggest game of the year coming up in 8 minutes.

Hopefully they take care of business but focus on the task at hand hasn’t always been this groups strong suit.

Do It.