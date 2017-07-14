BOSTON COLLEGE ALUMNI VS. BOSTON UNIVERSITY ALUMNI

BU’S WALTER BROWN ARENA – BOSTON, MA.

July 14, 2017 – 7:05 PM EST.

Tonight marks the 3rd Annual Commonwealth Avenue Charity Classic hockey match between the BC and BU alum, with all proceeds benefiting Compassionate Care ALS and The Travis Roy Foundation. In the two previous years, the event has raised over $100k, which is kinda neat. It’s just a fun little event to get your July hockey fix for a good cause.

Many a current and former Penguins played last year and are playing this year. Last year saw the likes of Dumoulin, Bonino, Sheary, and even Craig Adams play. Sheary, despite being a UMass Amherst kid, got to play with BC and put on a show with Johnny Gaudreau, while Dumo skated with Brian goddamn Leetch (spoiler alert: it was sweet as hell) and jobbed Bonino the entire game.

And, folks, let me tell you, Craig Adams was just as bad as ever.

Even in a pick up charity game, Adams is still a possession black hole — smart hockey man (@G_Off817) July 16, 2016

The only person that tried harder than Adams last year was Kevin Hayes, who apparently thought a charity game would help him get $5M+ from the Rangers (That’s per year). I’d expect Brother Jim to do the same in an effort to just get a contract.

LINEUPS:

Boston College

Ryan Fitzgerald / F / 2017 / Boston Bruins

Johnny Gaudreau / F / 2015 / Calgary Flames

Kevin Hayes / F / 2014 / New York Rangers

Jimmy Hayes / F / 2012 / Boston Bruins

Paul Carey / F / 2012 / Washington Capitals

Colin White / F / 2019 / Ottawa Senators

Joe Whitney / F / 2011 / Colorado Avalanche

Patrick Brown / F / 2014 / Carolina Hurricanes

Chris Calnan / F / 2017 / Chicago Blackhawks

Brian Boyle / Toronto Maple Leafs

Stephen Gionta / New York Islanders

Noah Hanifin / D / 2018 / Carolina Hurricanes

Brian Dumoulin / D / 2013 / Pittsburgh Penguins

Mike Mottau / D / New Jersey Devils

Brooks Orpik / D / 2002 / Washington Capitals

Tommy Cross / D / 2013 / Boston Bruins

Cory Schneider / G / 2008 / New Jersey Devils

John Muse / G / 2011 / Rochester Americans

BC deuced all over BU last year, felt bad, and brought in Orpik to “play” this time around.

Boston University

Charlie McAvoy / D / 2020 / Boston Bruins

Jack Eichel / F / 2018 / Buffalo Sabres

Charlie Coyle / F / 2014 / Minnesota Wild

Danny O’Regan / F / 2016 / San Jose Sharks

John McCarthy / F / 2009 / San Jose Sharks

Mike Moran / F / 2016 / Mississippi River Kings

Matt Lane / F / 2016 / Rochester Americans

Dave Warsofsky / D / 2012 / Colorado Avalanche

Doyle Somerby / D / New York Islanders

Garrett Noonan / D / Nashville Predators

Freddy Meyer / D / New York Islanders

Brian Strait / D / 2009 / New Jersey Devils

Sean Sullivan / D / Ingolstadt Germany

Kevin Schaeffer / D / Providence Bruins

Sean Maguire / G / 2016 / Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins

Matt O’Connor / G / 2015 / Ottawa Senators

On the other side, Eichel and McAvoy playing this year should give BU a chance. No Bones, however, as he recovers from the broken leg.

The #CommAveClassic is excited to announce that Boston native Keith Yandle will play in tomorrow's game as a special guest! @FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/RfuzD0a3A8 — Comm Ave Classic (@CommAveClassic) July 13, 2017

Tickets are still available for the game for $15, so if you’re in the Boston area tonight, check it out. And if you’re feeling masochistic, come say hi to ya boy. First beer’s on me.

Go hockey.