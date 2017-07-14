BOSTON COLLEGE ALUMNI VS. BOSTON UNIVERSITY ALUMNI
BU’S WALTER BROWN ARENA – BOSTON, MA.
July 14, 2017 – 7:05 PM EST.
Tonight marks the 3rd Annual Commonwealth Avenue Charity Classic hockey match between the BC and BU alum, with all proceeds benefiting Compassionate Care ALS and The Travis Roy Foundation. In the two previous years, the event has raised over $100k, which is kinda neat. It’s just a fun little event to get your July hockey fix for a good cause.
Many a current and former Penguins played last year and are playing this year. Last year saw the likes of Dumoulin, Bonino, Sheary, and even Craig Adams play. Sheary, despite being a UMass Amherst kid, got to play with BC and put on a show with Johnny Gaudreau, while Dumo skated with Brian goddamn Leetch (spoiler alert: it was sweet as hell) and jobbed Bonino the entire game.
And, folks, let me tell you, Craig Adams was just as bad as ever.
The only person that tried harder than Adams last year was Kevin Hayes, who apparently thought a charity game would help him get $5M+ from the Rangers (That’s per year). I’d expect Brother Jim to do the same in an effort to just get a contract.
LINEUPS:
Boston College
Ryan Fitzgerald / F / 2017 / Boston Bruins
Johnny Gaudreau / F / 2015 / Calgary Flames
Kevin Hayes / F / 2014 / New York Rangers
Jimmy Hayes / F / 2012 / Boston Bruins
Paul Carey / F / 2012 / Washington Capitals
Colin White / F / 2019 / Ottawa Senators
Joe Whitney / F / 2011 / Colorado Avalanche
Patrick Brown / F / 2014 / Carolina Hurricanes
Chris Calnan / F / 2017 / Chicago Blackhawks
Brian Boyle / Toronto Maple Leafs
Stephen Gionta / New York Islanders
Noah Hanifin / D / 2018 / Carolina Hurricanes
Brian Dumoulin / D / 2013 / Pittsburgh Penguins
Mike Mottau / D / New Jersey Devils
Brooks Orpik / D / 2002 / Washington Capitals
Tommy Cross / D / 2013 / Boston Bruins
Cory Schneider / G / 2008 / New Jersey Devils
John Muse / G / 2011 / Rochester Americans
BC deuced all over BU last year, felt bad, and brought in Orpik to “play” this time around.
Boston University
Charlie McAvoy / D / 2020 / Boston Bruins
Jack Eichel / F / 2018 / Buffalo Sabres
Charlie Coyle / F / 2014 / Minnesota Wild
Danny O’Regan / F / 2016 / San Jose Sharks
John McCarthy / F / 2009 / San Jose Sharks
Mike Moran / F / 2016 / Mississippi River Kings
Matt Lane / F / 2016 / Rochester Americans
Dave Warsofsky / D / 2012 / Colorado Avalanche
Doyle Somerby / D / New York Islanders
Garrett Noonan / D / Nashville Predators
Freddy Meyer / D / New York Islanders
Brian Strait / D / 2009 / New Jersey Devils
Sean Sullivan / D / Ingolstadt Germany
Kevin Schaeffer / D / Providence Bruins
Sean Maguire / G / 2016 / Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins
Matt O’Connor / G / 2015 / Ottawa Senators
On the other side, Eichel and McAvoy playing this year should give BU a chance. No Bones, however, as he recovers from the broken leg.
Tickets are still available for the game for $15, so if you’re in the Boston area tonight, check it out. And if you’re feeling masochistic, come say hi to ya boy. First beer’s on me.
Go hockey.