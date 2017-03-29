The Pens are in the playoffs. The Pens are also an embodiment of any hospital scene from any war-related movie ever made — just bandaged bodies laying around everywhere. How does their current state translate to tonight’s game, with some people calling this a Stanley Cup preview?

Pens could get five guys back tomorrow and they still wouldn’t be close to 100%. The AHL version of this team is barely treading water, and if they don’t start getting some of their top stars back soon, butt cheek clenching is going to his all-time highs when the postseason begins in a few weeks.

In the meantime, fans are going to continue to lose sleep while this team just tries to get out of the regular season alive. There are seven games left, with the Pens playing basically every other night the rest of the way. Buckle up the baby.

From the Blackhawks side, they’re still your typical Blackhawks. They’re sitting pretty in the postseason picture, 6-2-2 in their last ten, just owning the West the way they usually do. Johnathan Toews is still kissing babies. Patrick Kane is still (allegedly) producing random babies. Nothing ever really changes in Chicago.

Can’t get too excited about this one, but we’ll see. A win would do wonders to make everyone feel a little better about what condition their condition is in. Another loss and it’s more, “meh, injured.”

Our friends over at Pens.Hockey compiled a beautiful gameday for this one, check them out. They care a lot more about this game than we do.