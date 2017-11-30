It’s been two weeks since we last got together to talk Pens, and a ton has changed since then. All of a sudden trade rumors are swirling, and Ian Cole reportedly is on the block. Matt Murray got injured against the Flyers, and now we’ve got an uncomfortable goaltending situation again. Also, the quarter-turn of the season has come and gone, so it only makes sense to break down our impressions of the roster thus far, who is performing well (and who isn’t), and who needs to step up moving forward.

All that, and more, coming your way in this week’s episode!

