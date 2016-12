First Crosby goes to the box for kneeing, which, admittedly, was not a good look at all for #87.

Sidney Crosby’s kneeing penalty, not a good look #Pens pic.twitter.com/iDBk3ewKc2 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 21, 2016

Tough to defend that one. But then after the play, while Crosby is in the box, Ryan McDonagh is seen mouthing words to a teammate, which sure does look like a call for revenge…

what is mcdonagh saying here? go after his knee? pic.twitter.com/kqOSGoaRaO — The Pensblog (@Pensblog) December 21, 2016

Other possibilities:

Burns when I pee

Nickelback, love to see

Jet fuel can’t melt steel beams

I suck at D

I still voted for Bernie