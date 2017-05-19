Quantcast
It Appears Matt Murray Will Start in Goal for Game 4
Posted by on May 19, 2017

It looks like the debate over who should start in net tonight has been settled by Mike Sullivan:

Murray is Sullivan’s guy and this team need a wake-up call. It’s tough to pull Fleury after the run he’s had — especially considering the Pens wouldn’t be here without him standing on his head in the Washington series — but numbers don’t lie, and they say Murray is the better goalie. Period.

Also:

Interesting thing to think about: The boards and glass in Ottawa have the puck bouncing everywhere. It seems to make sense that you’d want to go with the goalie who is more sound with positioning (Murray). Have to wonder if that played into the decision.

Can’t say Sully would go wrong either way, but we think he made the right choice. Still have to hear it from him, too. We’ll see.

