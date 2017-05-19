It looks like the debate over who should start in net tonight has been settled by Mike Sullivan:

Matt Murray first out this morning. Had his own net at practice. He will face the @senators tonight. Marc-André Fleury doing extra. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 19, 2017

Fleury just left the ice — about an hourlong workout. Would be stunned at this point if he starts Game 4. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 19, 2017

Murray is Sullivan’s guy and this team need a wake-up call. It’s tough to pull Fleury after the run he’s had — especially considering the Pens wouldn’t be here without him standing on his head in the Washington series — but numbers don’t lie, and they say Murray is the better goalie. Period.

Also:

in his last 13 playoff games MAF has a .916%. it's fair to say he has cooled off considerably — Chet💲 (@MouseRat_Fan) May 18, 2017

Interesting thing to think about: The boards and glass in Ottawa have the puck bouncing everywhere. It seems to make sense that you’d want to go with the goalie who is more sound with positioning (Murray). Have to wonder if that played into the decision.

Can’t say Sully would go wrong either way, but we think he made the right choice. Still have to hear it from him, too. We’ll see.