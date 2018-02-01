Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin are basically a modern-day version of Perfect Strangers. If you weren’t alive before 1994, you probably have no idea what that means, but it’s a perfect analogy from someone who has been making perfect analogies on the internet for like the last eight years. Phil is Larry Appleton, to a T. Both are Wisconsin natives who enjoy their privacy. Quiet guys who just want to go about their business. Geno is Balki — the zany distant relative who is always out of context and dragging Larry on wild adventures and injecting humor into every minuscule detail of Larry’s otherwise unremarkable days. There was a constant butting of heads at the onset, but soon the duo bonded and formed a strong, lasting relationship. They were perfect for each other, much like Phil and Geno.

What the hell is even going on in this video? You know what? Who cares. It doesn’t matter. It’s two best friends doing what best friends do, and we, the people, should feel blessed to be able to live in a time where we can witness the most awesomely endearing friendship our world currently has to offer. The may be on separate lines, but no line can separate these two. What a time to be alive.