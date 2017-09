Our new official Reddit account will be hosting an AMA with Schultz during media day tomorrow. Submit questions: https://t.co/nOHF7H0E2D pic.twitter.com/WKFQJhGxt1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 14, 2017

Gee, wonder what kinds of questions people are going to ask Justin Schultz today.

On second thought, it’s probably a good idea that the Penguins decided to use a player that doesn’t enjoy elbowing/cross-checking opposing players in the skull this time. Just a hunch.

Have you always wanted to know Nealer's favorite thing about Geno? Ask him this (or anything else) using #AskNeal! pic.twitter.com/fyg3p5wRPR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 24, 2014

James, do you get the biggest thrill out of kneeing someone in the head or cross checking them in the head? #AskNeal — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) March 24, 2014

. @penguins Hey James, long time fan first time tweeter. What's your favorite hockey play? The Flying V or the Flying Elbow? #askneal — Greg (@GDubs10) March 24, 2014

Is it more rewarding to score a goal or concuss another human? #AskNeal — steph (@myregularface) March 24, 2014

Do you make rocket noises when you launch yourself at peoples' heads? if not, why? #AskNeal — Sarah Connors (@sarah_connors) March 24, 2014

Do you think before cross-checking people in the head or is it just pure instinct? #AskNeal — Meesh (@HockeyMeesh) March 24, 2014

If a tree falls down in the forest and nobody is around to hear it, does James Neal still cross check it in the face? #AskNeal — Zak ~ (@taffz18) March 24, 2014

If you could have any super power, how would you use it to hit opponents in the head? #askneal — steph (@myregularface) March 24, 2014

@penguins #askneal what favorite memory have you robbed from one of the players you kneed to the head? — Tom Cattaneo (@MrTomCatt) March 24, 2014

