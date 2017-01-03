Here we are, 2017. And a full 7 day hockey lull in Pittsburgh. Not to mention a few extra hours, due to the Steeler Wild Card game on Sunday. Thanks, football.

Look Back.

It’s pretty easy to have a hometown centric view of the hockey landscape, especially when Sidney Crosby happens to play for your hometown team. But there’s no denying that he dominated the North American hockey headlines in 2016.

Top NHL stories of 2016: The year that shook the hockey world.. Related Articles: https://t.co/GIor3bvsrN — NHL News (@nhlnewsooyuz) December 28, 2016

A case can be made, however, for a different hockey player and their spectacular year. That player’s name is Jake Guentzel.

While everyone wondered what Sid would have to do to overtake the NHL scoring lead from some kid named Connor, someone else rode the number 1 spot into the new year.

Live In The Now.

So, 2017 started off with two special outdoor NHL games, instead of the usual one. And the Winter Classic was on January 2nd, not January 1st. Which totally made sense.

The Centennial Classic ended up being a decent hockey game. This despite many people not even knowing it wasn’t the Winter Classic. Winter Classic? Eh. How about 20 minutes of good hockey after 40 minutes of boring hockey in the rain.

Man it would suck if these guys waited their whole lives to play in an outdoor game and then couldn't to due to unforeseen circumstances 👀 — Strombone (@strombone1) January 2, 2017

With great camera work.

Yes, let's use the camera with water droplets on the lens more — Meesh (@HockeyMeesh) January 2, 2017

Flower was named 3rd star for the final week of ’16.

Conspiracy theorists who are still upset that he replaced Murray against the Canes have no idea why.

If you haven’t been paying attention over the last 15 games, apparently now is the time to give Columbus some credit. As they approach the ’92-93 Penguins record of 17 straight regular season wins.

Looking Forward.

If your hockey tank starts to teeter on E before Sunday, there’s always the Word Juniors. Pens goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson is on the Sweden squad (although as the backup.) You missed Kasper Bjorkqvist and Team Finland, who fired the entire coaching staff after failing to make the quarterfinals.

Wheeling plays twice this coming weekend after going 1-2 in the last week prior to the holiday.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli was named as the coach for the East in the AHL All-Star Game at the end of this month.

The coaches are set for the 2017 #AHLAllStar Classic later this month → https://t.co/UGhkzP7L9l pic.twitter.com/haut5dHLIt — AHL (@TheAHL) January 2, 2017

Now, a week with no games.