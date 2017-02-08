The 2017 National Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game and events will be held this weekend, Feb. 11 and 12, at the Penguins’ UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

All-Star Weekend begins on Saturday, Feb. 11 with the Skills Showdown. The All-Star Game, a 4-on-4 battle between the top players in the NWHL for two 25-minute periods, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following both the Skills Showdown and All-Star Game will be one-hour autograph sessions, open to all ticket-holders.

In addition, the League is conducting the All-Star Girls Hockey Clinic for 50 U12 girls from Pittsburgh-area hockey programs.

Newly appointed Players’ Association Director, Anya Battaglino, sees it as a step in the right direction for the league.

“Women’s hockey is booming in the regions we are currently in. We’ve created such strong roots with the work we’ve done, but there’s so much more to do — there’s always more to do,” said Battaglino. What we want to do is continue to grow and expand upon that in areas that truly embrace it,” said Battaglino.

The game being held in Pittsburgh is a strong example of the NWHL’s desire to continue to expand their reach and possibly open new doors for the sport.

Said Battaglino: “Pittsburgh is such a strong place for women’s hockey. And there are so many places that could substantiate a women’s team and continue to help grow and develop the game. To help provide the opportunity for the next generation of players is the reason I stay as strongly tied to the sport.”

Hear the entire interview with Battaglino here:

Amanda Kessel and Kelley Steadman have been designated as team captains for the events, and both have ties to the Pittsburgh area. Kessel’s brother, Phil, is a Stanley Cup Champion for the Penguins, and Steadman is the director of hockey operations at Robert Morris.

2017 NWHL All-Star Weekend Schedule

Saturday

10:45 am: The NWHL All-Star Girls Hockey Clinic, Presented by Dunkin Donuts

3:00: Doors open for ticket holders

3:30: Warmups

4:00: 2017 NWHL Skills Showdown, which includes:

Fastest Skater, including a Fastest Goalie challenge

Hardest Shot

Shooting Accuracy

Breakaway Challenge

Rapid-Fire Shootout Challenge

Following Skills Showdown: Autograph session

Sunday

2:00: Doors open for ticket holders

2:30: Warmups

3:00: 2017 NWHL All-Star Game (two 25-minute periods with one 18-minute intermission)

Following All-Star Game: Autograph session

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at nwhl.zone/tickets.

2016 Highlights: