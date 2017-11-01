@NickBonino and his wife Lauren took it too a level that every athlete would understand and appreciate! Just genius! 😂☝🏿 #seekers👀@predsnhl pic.twitter.com/XDqJl84FDp — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) November 1, 2017

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking. “But Peep, Bonino-Bonino-Bonino’s a Predator now. I can’t root for him anymore. He’s dead to me!”

Buddy, let me tell you. Nick Bonino can probably break wind in front of my 89-year old grandmother, and I’d still love him. That’s just a fact. What Bonino did in two years as a Penguin was more than Craig Adams did in seven. And Craig even won a cup!

If I’m being completely honest, though, all this video really does is make me depressed. And that’s not even because we still don’t have a decent third line center. It’s because Nick Bonino’s a fantastic human being with a decent sense of humor and a brain that says, “Shoot me up, please. I’m gonna go out there and skate with the Stanley Cup over my head on my broken leg.”

P.S. – Honorable mention to Jake Guentzel and Roberto Luongo for their Halloween costumes. Real recognize real.

oh my god, i just saw Jake Guentzel’s Halloween costume for the first time as Happy Gilmore’s caddy and RIP, i am dead pic.twitter.com/DYSTY0awjW — camera boy mike (@MikeDarnay) November 1, 2017

P.P.S. – Fuck Ryan Ellis.

