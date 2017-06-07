Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
Pat & Leah Have a Hockey Podcast – Avocado Toast Hockey
Posted by on June 7, 2017

This week, we decide to lay the Penguins 2016-2017 season to rest.

Wait, nevermind, the series is tied. We talk the series so far, PK Subban and how Pat is off that train now, home ice, the idiotic goalie debate and some defense.

Then, we’re joined by TSN contributor himself – Jesse Marshall! Pat, Leah and Jesse spend the better part of 40 minutes DRAGGING that awful ESPN story about Sid and Geno’s legacy as well as talk defense pairings.

Don’t forget to subscribe on iTunes, rate us and say positive things!

It’s not over. Step back from the bridge. Best of three for the Stanley Cup and the Pens have home ice.

Let’s ride.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Partnered Stories