This week, we decide to lay the Penguins 2016-2017 season to rest.

Wait, nevermind, the series is tied. We talk the series so far, PK Subban and how Pat is off that train now, home ice, the idiotic goalie debate and some defense.

Then, we’re joined by TSN contributor himself – Jesse Marshall! Pat, Leah and Jesse spend the better part of 40 minutes DRAGGING that awful ESPN story about Sid and Geno’s legacy as well as talk defense pairings.

It’s not over. Step back from the bridge. Best of three for the Stanley Cup and the Pens have home ice.

Let’s ride.