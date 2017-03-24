In lieu of watching a Guy Boucher-coached snorefest playing the Penguins, we decided to make another episode of our podcast.

It was a slow news week, so we kind of talked about whatever tickled our fancy throughout the episode. Topics include injuries (yes, for the love of god AGAIN), suspension in regards to hockey culture, Leah’s phenomenal Olli Maatta post, the Metro/Eastern conference race and some USA Hockey drama.

Go Pens.