Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
Pat & Leah Have a Hockey Podcast – Bill and Lian’s Injured Adventure
Posted by on March 23, 2017

In lieu of watching a Guy Boucher-coached snorefest playing the Penguins, we decided to make another episode of our podcast.

It was a slow news week, so we kind of talked about whatever tickled our fancy throughout the episode. Topics include injuries (yes, for the love of god AGAIN), suspension in regards to hockey culture, Leah’s phenomenal Olli Maatta post, the Metro/Eastern conference race and some USA Hockey drama.

Don’t forget to subscribe on iTunes and Soundcloud and share with your friends.

Go Pens.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s