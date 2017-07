Hey a new episode! A real life, capital J journalist decided to slum it with us bloggers this week.

We welcome in Josh Carney, the sports editor of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent (formerly of Pens Inside Scoop) to talk about the inside story of the Phil Kessel trade, signing Conor Sheary, sports and hockey hypotheticals and a whole lot more.

Plus, Pat has one of the most FIRE takes of all time. Listen in on this one!

Go Pens.