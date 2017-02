We’ve seriously done 15 of these things already?

Jeeze.

Anyway – this week, Pat and Leah discuss a little All-Star Game, NHL 100 (and some snubbed candidates), IS #JAGRWATCH BACK?!, The Brooklyn/New York/Possibly Homeless Islanders, St. Louis’s very odd goaltending and Pat’s fun weekend.

Yeah, somehow we fit all that into under an hour.

