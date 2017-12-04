Quantcast
Pat & Leah Have a Hockey Podcast – Don’t Call It A Comeback
Posted by on December 4, 2017

We’re finally back after a month.

We get into everything you could think of, Ken Campbell’s awful tweet, potential Ian Cole trade, Daniel Sprong and that Sidney Crosby guy is pretty okay at hockey.

I get a little serious at the end. Last weekend, I lost a teammate to depression. I want to make sure people know that mental illness is real. So, never hesitate to reach out via social media. You are loved and people care about you. No matter how trivial you may think your issues are, I’m here to listen.

Go Pens.

