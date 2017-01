The name is a little lengthy this week, so the title of this post will reflect that.

This week – we have our first guest! Welcome to the podcast, the one and only Joe Guzy! (Follow him on Twitter. Do it.)

Pat, Leah and Joe talk some midseason NHL Awards, Pens hosting Pride Night as well as the new NHL and a little All-Star Game.

We’re really proud of this one, we hope we did well with our first guest.

Don’t forget to subscribe on iTunes and Soundcloud!

Go Pens.