Pat & Leah Have a Hockey Podcast – Everything Is Awful
Posted by on March 30, 2017

It was fun while it lasted.

No, we’re not quitting this podcast, you can’t get rid of us that easily. We’re talking about this Penguins season. Clearly it’s over and the Penguins should fold.

This week we talk about all the injuries the Penguins have (herbbrooksagain dot gif), the embarrassment that is the Columbus Blue Jackets, Stanley Cup Playoffs and some weird Internet conspiracies.

Follow us on Twitter – @SynonymForWet, @SeeyaLeah, @tpbpatandleah
Subscribe on iTunes, Soundcloud.

Go Pens.

